A post on TikTok by Aston Martin featuring Fernando Alonso has got both F1 and Taylor Swift fans talking, after the artist referenced the brand in her new album.

An unfounded rumour surfaced last year that she and Alonso were dating and the two-time World Champion himself did little to quell that speculation, with a light-hearted wink to camera using Swift’s song ‘Karma’ in the background in a social media post.

Fernando Alonso clip with new Taylor Swift lyric goes viral

Alonso was even questioned about whether or not he was dating the global megastar at last year’s Miami Grand Prix, and while it was never confirmed, his cryptic responses were perhaps a sign that he was enjoying the rumours rather than taking them seriously.

When her new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’ was released on Friday, fans spotted a reference to Aston Martin, Alonso’s team, in the song ‘imgonnagetyouback’.

The lyric goes: “I’m an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch, then ran and hid.”

Given it’s a break-up album, some fans were quick to link that line to last year’s rumours linking Swift and Alonso – and while those rumours were most likely leaned into by Alonso himself at the time, Aston Martin’s social media team did not waste the opportunity to get some kind of funny response.

In a brief video on TikTok that was seen over 1.5 million times within six hours and has been spread more widely since, Alonso was sat looking at a screen with that Aston Martin lyric playing in the background, and he looked up and shushed the camera.

Aston Martin ha subido un TikTok con la canción de Taylor Swift 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sLIVQmCzhC — ElReyGuiri (@ElReyGuiri) April 20, 2024

In the comments, McLaren’s account simply replied with “ICONIC.”, while another all-capital-letter reply came with: “HAHA YES, THIS IS THE TIK TOK WE NEEDED”, which received over 21,000 likes.

Other users wrote responses such as: “Aston Martin admin had the chance to do the funniest thing and they did”, “Forget trayvis this is the relationship we all want” and “The taylonso confirmation we needed”.

Back on track, Alonso has qualified third for the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, narrowly missing out on a front row start as Sergio Perez pipped him to P2 behind Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen in Shanghai.

