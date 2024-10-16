What Fernando Alonso texted Adrian Newey ahead of huge Aston Martin move

Fernando Alonso messaged Adrian Newey ahead of his blockbuster move to Aston Martin, telling the design guru that if he wanted a change, Alonso would “love to work” with him.

Newey announced last month that he will join Aston Martin as managing technical partner in F1 2025, the Briton bidding farewell to the team after 19 years and 12 titles with potentially two more on the horizon.

Fernando Alonso texted: If you ever think you would like a new challenge…

His Aston Martin deal was confirmed last month, putting to rest months of speculation that initially had the 65-year-old linked to Ferrari with secret meetings in airports and even an unconfirmed visit to Maranello.

However, Ferrari were reportedly reluctant to be dragged into a bidding war for Newey, opening the door for Aston Martin’s big-bucks offer that also includes shares in the team.

Newey’s manager Eddie Jordan has insisted that the Briton was not motivated by money, it could’ve been a simple text from Alonso that swung the odds in Aston Martin’s favour.

The Spaniard revealed that as the rumours rumbled on, he sent a message to Newey only to find out that team owner Lawrence Stroll was also working his magic to persuade the design legend to join Aston Martin.

“I was hoping Adrian would join when he decided to stop with his previous team,” Alonso said. “To start with, you dream that it can be a possibility.

“There were a couple of rumours that he was joining different teams and I was asking Lawrence, I was asking Martin Whitmarsh, I was asking various people in the team if we had contacted Adrian.

“I even ended up contacting him. I have his phone number and texted him: ‘What a surprise. If you ever think you would like a new challenge, I would love to work with you one day.’

“And I then found out that Adrian and Lawrence were in contact. Lawrence kept me up to date on negotiations. When Adrian decided to join, I was extremely happy but also extremely proud – proud that he wanted to work with us and that he believed in our project.

“It also shows what Lawrence can do – only Lawrence can do certain things. There is no limit to his passion for motorsport and his vision for Aston Martin Aramco. I’ve never seen anything like it – someone so determined, so passionate. He’s an inspiration to all of us in the team. It’s a privilege to work with him.”

Alonso will team up with Newey next March chasing his first Grand Prix win since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix. He’s hoping that he’ll still be on the grid when Newey’s influence is felt on the Aston Martin.

“I would be lying if I said I didn’t think about that,” said the double World Championship.

“Adrian will arrive in March next year and dedicate his time to 2026 so let’s see how I feel at the end of ’26 and if I can keep going: it will be a decision that we make together as a team, with Lawrence, with Adrian.

“For me, it’s an incredible opportunity because driving one of Adrian’s F1 cars is something very special, but also because when you work with people of Adrian’s calibre there is so much that you can learn from them. It’s hugely rewarding.”

