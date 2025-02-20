Despite grabbing headlines as recently as 2023 with his podium success at Aston Martin, Tom Coronel has told Fernando Alonso that his “time is over”.

43-year-old Alonso is entering his 22nd season in Formula 1 this year, and it’s unlikely to be his last as PlanetF1.com understand he has a multi-year agreement with Aston Martin.

He’s also been their standout driver in his two years with the team.

Having made his Formula 1 debut with Minardi in 2001, Alonso joined Renault where he won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006.

But despite stints at McLaren and Ferrari, he wasn’t able to repeat that success which led to a two-year sabbatical before he made his return in 2021 with Renault’s rebranded team, Alpine, before switching to Aston Martin.

His first year with the Silverstone team was somewhat of a revival as the double World Champion was a regular visitor to the F1 podium, Alonso’s results including eight top-three finishes, and even knocking on the door of a first Grand Prix victory since 2013.

But while he wasn’t able to continue that last season, he did sign a new multi-year contract that means he’ll still be in the car when design legend Adrian Newey’s first Aston Martin F1 car comes to life in 2026.

But if you ask Dutch racing driver Coronel, Alonso should rather hand that first Newey-designed car over to someone else.

Revealing his F1 2025 predictions to the Dutch edition of Motorsport.com, Coronel tipped Alonso to be the season’s ‘biggest disappointment’.

“Alonso,” he said. “It’s a shame but you know, there is a time to come and a time to go.

“And yes with Alonso, I think you’re cool, I think you’re a topper, a racer through and through, he always goes for it with full dedication.

“This is a real racing driver that I look at and that I think but I also say about that man, you know what? Make way. Get out of here, go.

“You’ve made your money, you know, take a different role in motorsport because that is real. Take the sporting side, go coach drivers. I know that he is behind [Sauber rookie Gabriel] Bortoleto.

“You know, try to make something beautiful out of that but your time is over and by the way, has been for a long time. What are you still doing [here?]

“In terms of name and that kind of stuff, respect, great, cool. But you do not belong there anymore and you know that. So give that seat to someone else.”

