Fernando Alonso has said the Indianapolis 500 is not currently in his plans, meaning his tilt at the Triple Crown of motorsport may be at an end.

Alonso has won the Monaco Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans, making the Indy 500 the only remaining pillar of these three fabled races missing from his trophy cabinet – but with his focus fully on Formula 1 for the coming years, he admitted that a return to the Brickyard is not currently on his agenda.

Fernando Alonso ‘very, very focused on Formula 1’ as he delivers potential Triple Crown update

Graham Hill is the only driver in history to win all three iconic races, and Alonso is one of only a select few to have won two of them, but with a new multi-year deal with Aston Martin signed and his full focus remaining on Formula 1, he admitted that the Indy 500 is not on the cards for the coming years.

He did not fully rule out a return to Indianapolis in future, but said his next focus would be a tilt at the Dakar Rally – to try and win across multiple forms of motorsport.

Alonso missed the Monaco Grand Prix in 2017 to try the event for the first time, qualifying well up the order and leading multiple laps before an issue saw him fall away, before two more unsuccessful attempts followed, with the two-time World Champion admitting “it’s the only one that’s missing” from his mantlepiece.

“Not at the moment,” Alonso told a sponsor event for Cognizant when asked about a possible return to the Indianapolis 500, quoted by Spanish publication Marca.

“There is something very attractive which is winning the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1, winning Le Mans in endurance racing and winning the Indy 500 on ovals, which is the Triple Crown of motorsport.

Fernando Alonso and the Triple Crown: What does it entail?

👉 Motorsport Triple Crown explained: Its prestigious races, history and only winner

👉 F1 jargon decoded: Breaking down what key Formula 1 words mean

“I tried the Indy 500 three times and didn’t make it – it’s the only one that’s missing, but at the moment it’s not in my plans.

“I am very, very focused on Formula 1 now, and for the next two or three years I want to win the third World title.

“This is my first and only priority at the moment, and after that, because I will be 45, 46, we will see when the time comes how I am.

“I think the commitment it will take to go to the Indy 500, the amount of learning I’ll have to do all over again, will be too much.

“That’s what I think right now. I can’t say 100 per cent, but it will be too much.

“And I have other goals in life as well. So I think my next biggest challenge will be the Dakar Rally.

“If I can win the Dakar, I think it will be hugely rewarding for me personally because I can win in Formula 1, I can win in endurance racing, win at Le Mans and Daytona, and if I can win in rallying as well, it will mean a lot to me as a driver.”

Read next: Revealed: The Toto Wolff phone call after Force India made shock Red Bull move