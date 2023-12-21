Fernando Alonso’s WhatsApp messages highlight his relentless nature

Fernando Alonso has been praised for his “invaluable” contribution to Aston Martin this season by team principal Mike Krack, with his work ethic making its way through the team.

Alonso joined Aston Martin from Alpine in time for 2023 after Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement, and the team were the surprise package at the start of the season by showing themselves as the second-quickest car behind Red Bull.

Alonso spearheaded the team’s performance all season, finishing fourth in the Drivers’ Championship with eight podiums to his name come the end of the season.

Fernando Alonso lauded for ‘outstanding’ commitment in first Aston Martin season

While the resurgence of Ferrari, Mercedes and a late-season flurry from McLaren saw Aston Martin fall to fifth in the Constructors’ standings come season’s end, Alonso was heralded as one of the drivers of the season for his performances.

Krack has been thoroughly impressed with what he has seen with the two-time World Champion behind the scenes, to the extent where he has already voiced his aims to secure his future beyond the end of the 2024 season.

This goes further than what happens on track as well, with the Aston Martin team principal explaining that the Spaniard’s work ethic is far from an ‘arrive and drive’ philosophy.

“What Fernando has brought us is just outstanding,” Krack told Aston Martin’s official website.

“He drives us on and makes us better – it’s that simple really. He is hugely ambitious and wants to be fighting for podiums every weekend.

“The experience he brings is invaluable, but also the commitment. He isn’t one of these drivers who turn up on a race weekend, does their thing and then disappears.

“There’s always another question, another WhatsApp message pinging in, constantly looking for things we could improve.

“Having him prowling around behind you provides all the motivation anyone could need.

“I’m looking forward to what he can do in 2024 now that he’s had a year to fully bed into Aston Martin.”

Aston Martin moved into their new factory in the middle of the 2023 season, with the team’s huge growth evident as they look to forge a path to the front of the field in the coming seasons.

