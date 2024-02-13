Watch live as Ferrari launch their 2024 F1 challenger, the SF-24

Ferrari took the covers off their 2024 F1 car, the SF-24, at a live event from their factory at Maranello on Tuesday.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz revealed Ferrari’s new F1 car, named the SF-24, at a launch event at Maranello on Tuesday, with the grand unveiling getting underway at 11 am UK time.

Online, the car was also revealed to a huge global audience via a short video clip.

The SF-24 aims to build upon the race-winning prestige of last year’s SF-23, and return Ferrari to a position of being able to challenge Red Bull for the title again after falling away from contention in the current ground-effect regulation cycle midway through the 2022 season.

You can check out all the released images of the new Ferrari SF-24 right here!

Ferrari has been making plenty of headlines in recent weeks, with the Scuderia securing the signature of seven-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton to seduce him away from Mercedes – his home since the end of 2012 and the team with whom he’s won six world titles.

Hamilton, however, won’t be present for Tuesday’s launch event, with his switch to Ferrari still almost a year away. Carlos Sainz remains under contract with the Scuderia until the end of 2024, with the Spaniard aiming to put his best foot forward this year in a bid to find a new seat for 2025.

Sainz was the only driver, aside from the two Red Bulls, to win a race in 2023 as he claimed victory in the Singapore Grand Prix.

