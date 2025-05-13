Ferrari have been labelled the “most disappointing team” of the season so far by Jolyon Palmer having collected 94 points in six races.

The Italians were billed as a potential title candidate pre-season but have since dropped to a distant fourth, scoring fewer points as a team than Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have done on their own.

Ferrari season assessed by Jolyon Palmer

Aside from Lewis Hamilton’s sprint victory in China and Charles Leclerc’s podium in Saudi Arabia, success has been few and far between for Ferrari this year.

With boss Fred Vasseur predicted to “feel the heat”, F1 analyst and former driver Palmer has labelled them the most disappointing team of the campaign so far.

“In my view, Ferrari has been the most disappointing team so far, having finished 2024 so strongly,” he told F1.com.

“With the signing of Hamilton, this should have been a glory year for them, and we saw a glimpse of that early on in China, when Lewis was happier with the car and took the sprint win, and the team were competitive.”

Since that win, Hamilton has looked at odds with the SF-25, and Palmer believes it is snappy rear instability that is causing the seven-time World Champion problems.

“Hamilton is a driver who has struggled with snappy rear instability for the last couple of seasons,” Palmer said.

“It was this inconsistency that he was struggling with in the Mercedes last year, and that trend seems to have followed him to Ferrari so far too.

“He generally likes to attack the corners with high entry speed, but needs a stable rear end to do that effectively, and we saw him trying to rework his driving style in Melbourne to get more out of this car.

“Clearly that process is still ongoing, as is trying to find the right rhythm with his race engineer Riccardo Adami – and these are all teething problems that I doubt both team and driver were expecting to still be issues this far into the season.”

Hamilton, who felt encouraged by his Bahrain performance, said it was back to square one in Miami.

“[It’s] just me,” he said. “Just not gelling with the car at the moment.

“I was feeling positive, obviously, after the last race and hoping that I could apply some of those things, but it’s not worked.

“Back to the drawing board and keep working.”

