Six drivers on Ferrari shortlist in the hunt for next rising F1 star

Six young drivers from across the world are competing for a chance to become Ferrari’s next academy star.

Plenty of drivers, including Ferrari’s current F1 star Charles Leclerc, have come through their academy and a new batch of young hopefuls are being given their chance to impress this week ahead of potential recruitment.

Six youngsters from across the world have travelled to Maranello where they will be put through their paces to see if they have what it takes to wear the famous Ferrari red.

Drivers from the Netherlands, Italy, Chinese Taipei, the Philippines, Brazil and Colombia arrived in Maranello on Tuesday to take part in the Ferrari scouting world finals.

The test will include four days of on-track action at Ferrari’s Fiorano track where they will be judged not just on speed but how they manage the race weekend simulation, their ability to learn and their performance curve.

For the test, they will drive a Formula 4 car provided by the Prema team with Pirelli tyres bolted onto it.

Among the candidates is a family name in the form of René Lammers whose father Jan competed in F1 in the early 1980s and 1990s.

Another European candidate is Italian Emanuele Olivieri who races in the OK kart class. From South America is Brazil’s Pedro Clerot who won the 2022 Brazilian Formula 4 championship and this year he competed in the Spanish and UAE series in the same category.

Colombian Pedro Juan Moreno has just won the NACAM Formula 4 title but will miss the final round to take part in the Ferrari test.

From Asia, Taiwanese Enzo Yeh will also take part alongside Williams Go from the Philippines.

To help them with the test, Ferrari have recruited Tuukka Taponen, who won last year’s FDA Scouting World Finals and came second in this year’s UAE F4 series.

Head of the Ferrari academy Marco Matassa said: “The start of the FDA Scouting World Finals is always a particularly exciting moment for all of us. We are delighted to open the doors of our headquarters to these promising youngsters and we wish them all the best. We hope that again this year, we will find a candidate worthy of joining us, to join the likes of Oliver Bearman, Rafael Camara and Tuukka Taponen.

“I want to thank all our scouting partners, whose expertise has allowed to attain a very high level in terms of selection. The FDA programme just would not happen without Tony Kart, ACI Sport, Motorsport Australia and Escuderia Telmex.

“I can’t wait to get to work with René, Emanuele, William, Enzo, Pedro e Pedro Juan. My advice to them is first and foremost to enjoy the experience and to show us what they are made of. Good luck to all of them!”

