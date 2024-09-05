Ferrari announce new technical director with seven-person structure revealed

After months of speculation, Ferrari have announced Loic Serra will take the role of Technical Director Chassis when he joins the Italian stable later this year.

Ferrari have been in the hunt for a replacement for Enrico Cardile and were in the race to sign Adrian Newey, but reportedly lost him to Aston Martin.

Earlier this year it was confirmed that Cardile, Ferrari’s then Technical Director Chassis and Aerodynamics, had left the team to take up a position as Aston Martin’s new Technical Director.

That was thought to be the clearest indication yet that Ferrari have finally, after several attempts, signed design legend Adrian Newey.

But as the weeks went on those rumours faded with Aston Martin emerging as the 65-year-old’s preferred choice.

Ferrari instead looked internally for Cardile’s replacement with team principal Fred Vasseur saying he has “huge trust” in the people already working at Ferrari and hinting that his next Technical Director will have a “five letter” name.

He does. “Serra”.

Big moves by Ferrari ahead of 2026’s all-new regulations

The Scuderia have confirmed the former Mercedes man, who was already signed by Ferrari last year, will take up the role when he joins the team after his gardening leave on 1st October.

He will head up a seven-person team that covers everything from Chassis Project Engineering to Track Engineering to Chassis Operations.

“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that is has entrusted the role of Technical Director Chassis to Loic Serra,” the team announced.

“As previously announced, the French engineer, born in 1972, will join the team on 1 October.

“Loic in this new role will report directly to the Team Principal, Fred Vasseur.

“Serra will therefore be responsible for the following departments: Chassis Project Engineering, headed up by Fabio Motecchi; Vehicle Performance, headed up by Marco Adurno, Aerodynamics, headed up by Diego Tondi; Track Engineering, headed up by Matteo Togninalli and Chassis Operations, headed up by Diego Ioverno, who also continues in the role of Sporting Director.

“The role of Technical Director Power Unit continues to be assigned to Enrico Gaultieri reporting directly to Fred Vasseur.”

Serra, who was the first of Vasseur’s major signings announced last year, will reunite with Lewis Hamilton next season with the Briton also swapping silver for red.

