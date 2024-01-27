Ferrari confirm Arthur Leclerc future following academy departure

Arthur Leclerc has become the new development driver of Ferrari after he was let go from the team’s academy while Oliver Bearman is the new reserve driver.

The 23-year-old and full-time driver Charles Leclerc’s brother left the Ferrari academy at the end of 2023 but the team confirmed he would be “remaining part of the Ferrari family.”

As to what form that would take has now been revealed with Leclerc taking on development driver duties for the Scuderia.

Arthur Leclerc given new Ferrari role alongside Oliver Bearman

Leclerc joins Antonio Fuoco and Davide Rigon as development drivers and will work in the simulator to help both his brother and Carlos Sainz.

Away from his development role, he will also be racing in the Italian GT championship in a Scuderia Baldini 27.

Young talent Bearman has also been given a new job as he becomes the team’s reverse driver meaning that should either of Leclerc or Sainz be unavailable, the 18-year-old Briton may be given his F1 debut.

Bearman will continue to race in F2 where he finished in third place in 2023, seven points off winner Victor Martins.

The Prema racer is not the only reserve driver though and will share the role with Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman who are both competing in WEC this season.

Both Leclerc and Bearman will begin their roles next week when they take to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for a Pirelli tyre test.

Sainz and Charles Leclerc will drive last year’s SF-23 on January 29 and 30 while Arthur Leclerc will be in the cockpit of 2022’s F1-75.

Bearman will then drive the F1-75 on January 31.

