Great news for Formula 1 memorabilia collectors around the world: The sport’s partnership with Hot Wheels has been expanded to feature all 10 teams of the 2025 season, with Scuderia Ferrari and Aston Martin completing the full line-up.

With the final four cars hitting stores in December, fans will now have the opportunity to collect examples of the full 2025 field by the end of the year.

Formula 1 Hot Wheels lineup complete with Ferrari and Aston Martin additions

In 2024, Formula 1 and Mattel announced a collaboration that saw the toy company design and produce F1 machines at 1:64 scale for fans to collect via its Hot Wheels brand.

That initial partnership saw the release of a 1:64 scale machine with a special Hot Wheels livery adorned with the No. 68 as a nod to the year when the iconic toy company was founded. That model featured interchangeable tyres, a full-metal body chassis, and bespoke F1 casting.

Along with that came the news that multiple teams would collaborate on the production of 2025-spec Hot Wheels machines. In January, it was revealed that eight of F1’s 10 teams would participate in crafting two bespoke, miniature examples of their current cars: Red Bull Racing, McLaren, Mercedes, Haas, Sauber, Racing Bulls, Alpine, and Williams.

Now comes the announcement that both Ferrari and Aston Martin have agreed to produce examples of their own machines, allowing F1 fans to collect the full 2025 grid.

“Seeing the full 2025 Hot Wheels Formula 1 collection come together with all teams on the grid now represented is fantastic,” said Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1.

“Especially given the incredible attention to detail Hot Wheels delivers. Each car faithfully replicates the liveries and designs, providing fans an authentic and unique way to experience the speed, precision, and drama of Formula 1 in their own homes.”

Ted Wu, global head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel, added, “With the addition of Scuderia Ferrari HP and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team to the collection, fans of every team on the grid can now experience Formula 1 in a whole new way, by collecting their favourite driver or playing with their favourite team and the new 2025 cars reimagined in 1:64 scale with authentic designs and liveries.

“Hot Wheels has always celebrated the most exciting vehicles in the world, and nothing is more thrilling than Formula 1. These die-cast cars put the speed, precision and excitement of Formula 1 racing right in the palm of fans’ hands.”

Ferrari and Aston Martin held out from the initial deal as a result of exclusive licensing agreements with other brands, making this complete grid an impressive win for F1’s marketing team.

As part of the Hot Wheels x Formula 1 partnership, the brand featured activations at a handful of grands prix throughout the 2025 season and will continue to release new F1-inspired track sets throughout 2026.

