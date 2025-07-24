Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has confirmed the team is set to introduce new upgrades at the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Scuderia sit second in the Constructors’ standings at the halfway point of the 2025 season, but Vasseur admitted after the British Grand Prix that the team’s performance in that race was “a step down” compared to championship leaders, McLaren.

Ferrari looking to ‘maximise potential’ from fresh SF-25 upgrade

McLaren is due to be introducing upgrades of its own at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend, with a new floor expected to be available for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari, meanwhile, has now confirmed additional upgrades would be brought to the SF-25.

Lewis Hamilton said his car felt “unbelievably tricky to drive” at points at Silverstone, with Charles Leclerc adding that the team was “pushing hard” to introduce new parts after admitting the “only positive” from the race weekend in Britain was Hamilton’s pace.

Vasseur acknowledged that, with limited running available given the Belgian Grand Prix is a Sprint event, the team will need to “maximise its potential from the get-go” this weekend.

Only one hour of free practice will be followed by Sprint qualifying, with parc fermé conditions put in place until the Sprint finishes on Saturday.

While recent reports have suggested Ferrari had been testing updated rear suspension at a recent filming day, Vasseur kept the nature of the team’s upgrades under wraps for now.

“The Belgian Grand Prix is the first leg of the final double-header before the summer break,” Vasseur said.

“We have worked hard at the factory to bring an additional upgrade package for the SF-25. Therefore, a point of focus this weekend will be to make sure we maximise its potential from the get-go.

“As always with a Sprint weekend, getting off to a strong start with a smooth free practice session will hold the key to the rest of the weekend.

“The margins between the teams are very close at the moment therefore, every small detail can make the difference, so we’ll stay focused on ourselves to give our best in every phase of the weekend, on a track where the weather could also play its part.”

