Ferrari will take to the track at the Miami Grand Prix sporting a different look, in a two-tone nod to their past.

The F1 2024 campaign is now gathering momentum with five rounds complete, which yielded a Ferrari 1-2 finish in Australia as their highlight. But, Ferrari now look to the future that is the Miami Grand Prix, where their legacy will be acknowledged in a special one-off livery.

Look out for the Ferrari blue in Miami

This year Ferrari will celebrate a landmark anniversary of their arrival in the North American marketplace in style, an arrival which was signalled back in 1964 via a special United States-inspired white and blue livery which adorned their Formula 1 cars in the last two races of that season.

And two classic shades of Ferrari blue – Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino – will take their place in a special livery which their F1 2024 car, the SF-24, will sport at the Miami Grand Prix.

Azzurro La Plata, the lighter shade of blue and Argentina’s national racing colour, closely resembles the colours worn by Ferrari racing legend, two-time F1 World Champion Alberto Ascari, while later race suits worn by the likes of John Surtees, Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti, Chris Amon and Niki Lauda all sported this shade of blue.

Azzurro Dino meanwhile, the deeper shade of blue, was most recently worn by Clay Regazzoni in 1974, after which the classic red synonymous with Ferrari took over.

The livery reveal, to take place in Florida on a date currently unconfirmed, will form part of a range of Ferrari events to celebrate their US presence, starting on April 28 and concluding on May 5 with a parade of the Miami International Autodrome circuit ahead of the Grand Prix, led by a pair of blue 296 GTS models.

Ferrari most recently ran a one-off livery at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which also paid homage to an iconic colour scheme of their past – red and white. The race suits of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz also got a corresponding makeover for that occasion.

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix will mark the third staging of this event, as Ferrari look to end the undefeated streak of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the Miami International Autodrome.

