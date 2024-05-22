Ferrari are reportedly set to keep their historic bonus payment in the new Concorde Agreement for F1 2026 – but the amount of money the team receive is likely to be capped.

Greg Maffei, the chief executive of Formula 1’s commercial rights holders, revealed recently that F1’s 10 teams have received a draft of the new Concorde Agreement for F1 2026.

Ferrari F1 bonus payments to remain – with significant tweak

The Concorde Agreement is effectively the document that binds F1 together, setting out both the framework of the rules and the commercial terms, including the amount of prize money the teams receive.

Ferrari‘s importance to F1 – as the sport’s most famous manufacturer and the only team to have participated in every season of the World Championship since it inauguration in 1950 – has seen the Scuderia controversially rewarded with extra bonus payments over the years.

And a report by Motorsport.com has claimed that Ferrari’s special treatment is set to continue – albeit at a reduced level – under the new Concorde Agreement for 2026.

Under the current arrangement, Ferrari receive a bonus payment that is at least 5 per cent of the total prize fund shared between the teams.

With an escalator mechanism thought to be in place, it is said that Ferrari receive a greater share as F1’s prize pot grows until it hits 10 per cent at around $1.6billion.

With F1’s income figures believed to be very close to that figure, the report claims a proposal for the new Concorde Agreement will cap Ferrari’s bonus at five per cent regardless of the size of the overall prize pool.

The news comes after Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner both spoke optimistically of negotiations over the new Concorde Agreement.

Wolff told media including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: “I think we got the basic terms on how Formula 1 sees the next five-year term playing out.

“There’s some goodness in there. There’s a few things which we will discuss, pros and cons, and of course there will be some some negotiations.

“But fundamentally we all want to achieve the same: to grow the sport.

“That means the bottom line grows. And if the bottom line grows, the teams and the sport benefit.”

With F1 experiencing a popularity boom since Liberty’s takeover in 2017, Horner stressed the need for evolution rather than revolution.

He added: “It will be the usual discussion of the teams wanting more and the promoter wanting more, but what we have works relatively well.

“I think the basics of it are all relatively sound. I think as the sport continues to evolve and grow, there are areas that we can tune the agreement in.

“But I think the fundamental basis of it is going to be tuning rather than revolution.

“Sometimes if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

