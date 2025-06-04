Ferrari boss sets record straight on key Lewis Hamilton admission

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has addressed Lewis Hamilton’s admission that the Spanish Grand Prix was his worst race ever.

Per Vasseur, “it’s not the case” that Hamilton had his worst race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Fred Vasseur denies Spanish GP was Lewis Hamilton’s “worst race”

To say that Lewis Hamilton wasn’t pleased with his result in the Spanish Grand Prix would be a serious understatement.

The Ferrari driver may have taken home a sixth-place finish, but it was clear that the seven-time World Champion had expected more, leaving him in a dour mood as he approached the press pen.

Asked for more insight into what went wrong with the car, Hamilton told media, including PlanetF1.com, “I have no idea why it was so bad.

“Worst race I’ve experienced, balance-wise.”

When he was asked if there were any positives to take away from Spain, he replied, “Zero.”

Hamilton’s headspace truly came to the fore when he was asked what the Ferrari team could look forward to during this weekend break before the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

The driver gave his own spin on the answer, saying the thing he was looking forward to, “Home.”

It was a frustration that carried over into his Sky Sports interview, with Lewis Hamilton saying, “I’ve just had a terrible day. I don’t know what to say.”

When Rachel Brookes said she hoped Ferrari would find answers for him, he replied, “I’m sure they won’t. It’s probably just me.”

From the post-race press pen, media headed off to speak with Ferrari’s team principal Fred Vasseur, hoping to find more answers — and admittedly receiving very few.

When asked to comment on Hamilton’s statement that the Spanish Grand Prix was his worst race, Vasseur responded, “It’s not the case.

“I think he did 70% of the race in front of Russell. I’m not sure that Russell said that the race was a disaster but then we had an issue on the car the last stint before the safety, and the result is not good.

“But he did 45 laps in front of Russell.”

When asked to clarify the issue Hamilton had faced, Vasseur replied, “I won’t tell you.”

Vasseur also declined to speak further on a potential issue that Charles Leclerc faced during the closing stages of the race.

Further, Vasseur is bullish about the opportunities the team will have going forward. Speaking on Ferrari’s promotion to second in the World Constructors’ Championship, he told media, including PlanetF1.com, “I prefer to be second than fourth or fifth.”

“Honestly, if you have a look, we were 50 or 60 points behind Mercedes and Red Bull after China, when we were disqualified, and now we are in front of them.

“I think that over the last four or five events, we did a decent job. But we also have to keep in mind that we are [here] because we want to win races, but we don’t want to be P2.

“It means that we have to be focused on McLaren. I’m not speaking about the championship, but I’m speaking about pace. I think today we are not that far away with the pace on the first 40 laps.”

