F1 news: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc complete special Pirelli tyre test

Carlos Sainz brought Pirelli’s fifth tyre test of 2024 to a conclusion on Friday, with the Spaniard taking over from Charles Leclerc at the wheel of the Ferrari.

Fresh off the back of the Canadian Grand Prix, the two Ferrari drivers headed along to Mugello to carry out two days of Pirelli tyre testing on behalf of the tyre manufacturer.

Ferrari carry out Pirelli tyre test at Mugello

As part of Pirelli’s official tyre testing programme during 2024, with 2025 development in mind, the tyre manufacturer carried out its fifth special tyre test session of the year at Mugello.

On duty were the two Ferrari drivers, with the Scuderia supplying an SF-24 for use for the tyre test programme.

The two days of work focused on the development of new compounds and constructions for 2025, with Ferrari carrying out a second consecutive test following the Scuderia also supplying a car at Paul Ricard two weeks ago.

As the rules dictate, the car ran in an existing specification – the teams are not permitted to introduce any new components or test upgrades during the tyre tests – and Pirelli dictates the run programme without Ferrari being given any knowledge of what tyres are being run at any given point.

Sainz drove the car on Friday, carrying out 135 laps of the Mugello circuit, equivalent to 707 kilometres, working through comparison work of the different prototype compounds as Pirelli aim to reduce the problem of tyre overheating for 2025.

Charles Leclerc drove the car on Thursday, carrying out similar work with his duties focusing on working on the hardest compounds in the range. Rain also fell on Thursday afternoon, meaning some work was carried out on the intermediate tyre.

Leclerc completed 120 laps in total, equivalent to 630 kilometres.

Every team is given the opportunity to carry out tyre testing on behalf of Pirelli over the course of the year, with Ferrari having carried out multiple tests at this point.

At the first test, in Barcelona, Ferrari carried out the work on Pirelli’s behalf, while Mercedes and Aston Martin supplied cars for the second test, at Jerez.

After the Japanese Grand Prix, RB and Sauber supplied cars for Pirelli, while Ferrari carried out the tests at Paul Ricard and Mugello.

Barcelona – Ferrari

Jerez – Mercedes and Aston Martin

Suzuka – RB and Sauber

Paul Ricard – Ferrari

Mugello – Ferrari

The next test will take place at Silverstone following the British Grand Prix, before a test at Spa-Francorchamps after the Belgian Grand Prix.

“First of all, I want to thank Scuderia Ferrari once again for their cooperation in completing this test,” commented Mario Isola, Pirelli’s Director of Motorsport.

“We are going through a very busy part of the season right now and to once again be able to count on their support, especially with its two races drivers is a major achievement.

“For us, these two days have been very valuable, running on this beautiful Mugello track, which provides tyres with a very stern test, given that it’s configuration features so many long, fast corners, which is the ideal scenario for evaluating solutions for the hardest compounds.

“The data gathered over these 1337 kilometres here are very interesting and will allow us to begin to narrow the field of what might be the most effective solutions, so we can finalise our choices over the coming months.

“Now, our test programme will resume in benefiting from running at Grand Prix tracks in the days immediately following the event: in fact, we will test at Silverstone following the British Grand Prix and then at Spa after the Belgian Grand Prix.”

