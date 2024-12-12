As the dust continues to settle on the Abu Dhabi F1 2024 season finale, it is time to bring you up to speed with the latest key headlines.

Carlos Sainz features prominently with Ferrari confirming talks have already been held with the driver over a future return, while another driver who looks set to bid farewell to his team in Sergio Perez is reportedly embroiled in a big-money stand-off with Red Bull. Let’s dive into the action.

Ferrari open to future Carlos Sainz return

Sainz knew before F1 2024 even began that he had no future with Ferrari as the team opted to sign Lewis Hamilton for 2025, but does he?

Team boss Fred Vasseur has kept the door open for the Spaniard and the idea of Sainz – who has signed a multi-year deal with Williams – returning to Ferrari in future has even been discussed.

Far more expensive Sergio Perez figure emerges

After a troubling F1 2024 campaign, it is expected that this will be Perez’s final season with Red Bull, but the stand-off seemingly continues over the terms of that exit.

2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg had heard Perez is holding out for around “16 million” from Red Bull after he signed a new deal in May, but former Bridgestone engineer Kees van de Grint is putting the figure at more like “75 million euros”.

Nico Rosberg’s Hamilton v Russell ‘set-up’ theory

Hamilton was able to end his Mercedes career on a high after coming from P16 on the grid to P4 at the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi, complete with a last-lap pass on team-mate George Russell.

Rosberg waxed lyrical about a “brilliant” display from his former team-mate Hamilton, but also claimed that Russell drew the short end of the stick when it came to the W15 set-ups.

Ferrari take aim at Sauber over Lewis Hamilton comments

Ferrari will supply power units to Sauber for the final time in F1 2025 as the Swiss outfit prepares to transition into Audi F1, though the 2024 season ended on a rocky note for supplier and customer, following the reveal from Sauber/Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto – the former Ferrari team principal – that he would not have signed Hamilton if still with the Scuderia.

The person who replaced him, Fred Vasseur, was not impressed, quipping that Hamilton would not have been interested in Sauber – Vasseur’s former team – as part of his strike back.

Eddie Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan – who had recently alluded to a potential health scare during the Formula For Success podcast – has confirmed that he has been undergoing treatment for bladder and prostate cancer.

Jordan has urged anyone who may be unsure to get tested and seek medical advice.

