Ferrari add Charles Leclerc’s brother to Academy

Charles Leclerc’s brother, Arthur, has joined the Ferrari Driver Academy, the team has officially announced.

The 19-year-old is one of two new drivers added to Ferrari’s young driver programme along with 15-year-old Swedish karter Dino Beganovic, who will predominantly take part in the Italian F4 series.

As part of joining Ferrari’s academy, Arthur Leclerc will be driving for Prema in the Formula 3 Regional series this year.

“I am really happy to announce that I will drive in Formula Regional with one of the best teams in junior series,” Arthur Leclerc said.

“I did my very first test in single seaters with Prema two years ago and I have always dreamed to race with them.

“This great opportunity comes with another big chance for me, as I am proud to announce that I am joining the Ferrari Driver Academy.

“I am very grateful for the support and the trust given to me. I cannot wait to be back in the racing seat.”

Team principal Angelo Rosin added: “We are absolutely looking forward to having him in our talent pool.

“In the early stages of his career he made the most out his chances to race, so we are confident about the potential for 2020 especially given how we saw him perform as a contender.

“He is an outstanding addition to the team, and our side we are determined to work as hard as we can to make the difference for our drivers.”

Arthur Leclerc will be joined in the Formula Regional series by 17-year-old Brazilian, Gianluca Petecof, who has retained his place in the Ferrari Driver Academy.

The news comes after Charles Leclerc recently secured his long-term future at Ferrari by signing a new contract with the Scuderia that expires at the end of the 2024 season.

