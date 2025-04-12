Ferrari are losing time “everywhere” at the Bahrain Grand Prix according to an untelevised team radio message delivered to Charles Leclerc during final practice.

The Scuderia entered the F1 2025 season with hope of ending their long wait for a World Championship after finishing just 14 points short of McLaren in the race for the Constructors’ title race last year.

Charles Leclerc told Ferrari losing time ‘everywhere’ in Bahrain GP team radio

Despite F1 2025 representing the final year of the current regulations, Ferrari made a number of design changes with the SF-25 car as the team welcomed seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton as Leclerc’s new team-mate.

Although Hamilton converted pole position into victory in the sprint race in China last month, Ferrari have failed to register a podium in a grand prix so far this season.

The team have introduced their first upgrade of the season at this weekend’s Bahrain GP with the team running with a new floor in an effort to kickstart their campaign.

Analysis: Ferrari’s big Bahrain GP upgrade

👉 Ferrari update data revealed: True progress or just an illusion?

👉 Ferrari SF-25 upgrades explained with significant new floor on the list in Bahrain

However, Ferrari have continued to lack pace so far in Bahrain with Leclerc ending the final practice session in third, 0.834 seconds adrift of Oscar Piastri’s pace-setting McLaren.

And an untelevised team radio exchange between Leclerc and race engineer Bryan Bozzi during FP3 has shed light on the extent of Ferrari’s woes, with Leclerc told at one stage that he was losing time all around the lap.

At one point during the session, Leclerc was heard saying: “Piastri did a 31.6?”

Bozzi replied: “Yes”

“Where the hell are we losing the time?” Leclerc asked incredulously.

Bozzi: “A bit everywhere.”

Hamilton fared no better in final practice in Bahrain, lapping 1.465 seconds off the pace in 10th and slower than the Williams of Carlos Sainz, the driver he has replaced at Ferrari for F1 2025.

Leclerc’s worrying team radio message comes after the Ferrari drivers were divided on the impact of the team’s new floor following Friday’s running in Bahrain, with Hamilton convinced that the upgrade represented a clear step forward.

He said: “The upgrades are definitely working.

“And a big, big thank you to everyone back home for working so hard on bringing the upgrades, because it’s never an easy thing.

“It’s a lot of work that goes on in the wind tunnel and a lot of work that goes on in fabricating and putting together these floors.”

More on Charles Leclerc and Ferrari

👉 Charles Leclerc news

👉 Ferrari news

Leclerc, meanwhile, expressed frustration that McLaren are still “on another planet for now” despite Ferrari’s attempts to improve.

He said: “The potential of the car remains the same and we’re just not fast enough.

“When we look at the McLaren, they are just on another planet for now.

“It’s annoying, but it is the way it is and it actually motivates me to try and close that gap as soon as possible, but they are incredibly fast.

“Unfortunately, the gap to McLaren is still too big.”

Read next: F1 manufacturers in crisis? F1 2026 engine rumours surface – report