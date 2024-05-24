Ferrari conduct ‘proper analysis’ after ‘something weird’ with Red Bull and McLaren

Observing that Red Bull and McLaren are doing “something weird” with their energy deployment, Charles Leclerc says Ferrari have now done a “proper analysis” and will learn from that.

Leclerc brought his heavily upgraded SF-24 home in third place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, recording the Scuderia’s first Imola podium since Michael Schumacher in 2006.

‘We just have to look into it, but it’s no big deal’

But eight seconds down on race winner Max Verstappen, who was hounded to the line by Lando Norris, Leclerc was perplexed that he lost time to the leaders on the straights and not in the corners.

“I thought we were losing in Turn 2, 3, 4, which would have been tyre-related, but that wasn’t the case,” he said. “We lost everything in the straights and they are doing something weird with the energy engine-wise, McLaren and Red Bull.”

Declaring at the time that Ferrari will “look into it”, Leclerc told the media including PlanetF1.com in Monaco that’s exactly what they’ve done.

And having conducted what he called a “proper analysis”, he insists he’s not worried about what’s to come.

“No, it’s not a concern,” he said ahead of his home race in Monaco.

“Obviously we have seen it in the last race a little bit. We’ve seen it in Jeddah a little bit, but I think it’s more the way we manage everything and it’s not something that is set in stone that we cannot change short term.

“So we just have to look into it, but it’s no big deal.

“But it seems that Red Bull and McLaren was on the positive side of things in Imola and we missed a little bit of time on that. We have looked into it.

“I don’t think that here it will make such a difference, it’s a very different situation we are in, however it can for the rest of the season.

“So we’ve done a proper analysis on our side and I’m sure we’ll grow from that.”

His team-mate Carlos Sainz also downplayed the issue.

“No it is simply the package this year,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com. “On the mechanical side of things in low-speed corners this year we haven’t been particularly strong compared to last year.

“I don’t know if Red Bull and McLaren have upped their game.

“Here it is so particular that it doesn’t really count. It’s about the mechanical grip, the ride, the tyres.

“It’s so open, I think it’s honestly very very tight.”

Ferrari will line up on the Monaco grid second in the Constructors’ Championship on 212 points, 56 behind Red Bull. Leclerc is second in the Drivers’ standings but trails Verstappen by 48 points.

