Ferrari announce departure of key technical figure with Aston Martin move rumoured

Ferrari has confirmed the departure of their long-serving chassis technical director Enrico Cardile, amid speculation that he will head for Aston Martin.

The 49-year-old, who first joined Ferrari in 2005 as part of their GT Championship projects, moved to their Formula 1 team in 2016 as aerodynamics chief, most recently serving as their technical director chassis area.

Could Ferrari lose Enrico Cardile to Aston Martin?

But, his time in the role and with Ferrari has come to an end, the team confirming Cardile’s departure with team principal Fred Vasseur assuming the role on an interim basis.

“Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that Enrico Cardile is leaving the company, therefore relinquishing his role as technical director chassis area,” read a Ferrari statement.

“After almost two decades with Ferrari, Cardile has handed in his notice and therefore, with immediate effect, and as an interim measure, the chassis area will be overseen by the team principal, Frederic Vasseur.

“Everyone at Scuderia Ferrari HP thanks Enrico for all his hard work over so many years.”

Reports in the Italian media have been claiming Cardile will join rivals Aston Martin, and when approached for comment on the reported arrival of Cardile, as Aston Martin spokesperson told PlanetF1.com: “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda.

“Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

When speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the British Grand Prix, Vasseur was asked about the rumours linking Cardile to Aston Martin, but said that “tonight”, he remained with Ferrari, as the meaning of that clarification now becomes clear.

Asked if Cardile is going to Aston Martin, Vasseur replied: “If Aston Martin want to communicate on something, I’m happy for them but it’s not the…case, today he’s part of the organisation and the role of Enrico, he’s the technical director on the chassis side.”

Vasseur added: “Tonight, he is the technical director of Ferrari.”

Ferrari sit P2 in the current F1 2024 Championship standings, 71 points behind Red Bull and seven clear of McLaren.

