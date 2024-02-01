Ferrari has confirmed Lewis Hamilton will race in red in 2025, having tempted the seven-time World Champion from Mercedes.

Hamilton will switch to Ferrari in 2025, partnering up with Charles Leclerc to form a super team at the Scuderia, with the Italian team having successfully convinced Hamilton to leave Mercedes.

The seven-time F1 World Champion had a signed contract with Mercedes for 2024 and ’25, having only recently put pen to paper with the Brackley-based squad with whom he’s enjoyed six title wins, but had an exit option for the second year of that deal.

Ferrari confirms Lewis Hamilton in a short press statement

On Thursday evening, following a day of intense speculation and intrigue, Mercedes confirmed Hamilton had exercised that exit option for the second year of his deal and chosen to head off for pastures new.

Shortly after Mercedes confirmed Hamilton will not race with them in 2024, Ferrari released a very short but powerful media statement to confirm the Italian squad has secured the services of the British driver for more than one season.

“Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract,” read the short statement, which failed to mention Carlos Sainz – the Spaniard will lose his seat as a result of Hamilton’s arrival.



Hamilton switching to Ferrari reunites him with Fred Vasseur, who was team boss of the ART GP team with whom Hamilton won two junior titles on his way to Formula 1.

Speaking over the winter, Vasseur said that he was in regular contact with Hamilton, but downplayed the importance of those conversations to the media.

“I’m talking with Lewis each week or each month for 20 years,” he said during a media dinner at Maranello.

“I can’t say that I didn’t speak with Lewis at one stage because we are always in contact.

“And that’s true with most of the grid because most of the grid drove for me in the past and it’s not because of that.”

Carlos Sainz, who is now without a seat on the grid for 2025, issued a short statement in response to Ferrari’s confirmation, saying: “Following today’s news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024.

“We still have a long season ahead of us and, like always, I will give my absolute best for the team and for the tifosi all around the world.

“News about my future will be announced in due course.”

