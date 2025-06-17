The Ferrari factory car of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen has been disqualified from the 2025 Le Mans 2024 Hours over a technical breach.

It comes after Robert Kubica, the former BMW, Renault and Williams F1 driver, claimed an emotional victory at the endurance classic on Sunday.

Ferrari suffer Le Mans 24 Hours disqualification after flexi-wing breach

Kubica, along with team-mates Phil Hanson an Yifei Ye, won the 24 Hours of Le Mans last weekend behind the wheel of a privately entered Ferrari 499P hypercar.

Kubica’s success at Le Mans came 14 years after he suffered devastating injuries in a rally crash, with the Polish driver making a sensational return to an F1 seat with Williams in 2019.

It marked Ferrari’s third consecutive win at Le Mans since it returned to the event in 2023, with the Scuderia’s in-house Ferrari AF Corse team winning the previous two editions of the race.

Analysis: Canadian Grand Prix

👉 Canadian GP conclusions: Lando’s silver lining, Ferrari sack fears, key Russell change

👉 Canadian GP driver ratings: George Russell isn’t the only perfect racer

Fuoco, Molina and Nielsen won the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2024, but could only manage fourth on the road last weekend before being disqualified for a technical breach.

The transgression related to a flexi-wing breach, with four bolts found to be missing from the rear wing support mechanism compared to the car’s homolgation form.

That resulted in a rear-wing deflection reading of 52 millimetres under load, a massive 37mm higher than the permitted maximum of 15mm.

The stewards’ statement read: “Following post-race scrutineering, it has been determined that Car No. 50 does not comply with the applicable technical regulations.

“The identified irregularities were identified:

“Missing Components on Rear Wing Support: Four bolts were found to be missing from the rear wing support, as per the car’s homologation form.

“The Team Manager confirmed and accepted the non-compliance with the homologation specifications.

“Rear Wing Deflection: A rear wing deflection of 52 mm was recorded during the post-race test, while Article 3.8.7 of the LMH Technical Regulations sets the maximum permissible deflection at 15 mm.

“The Team Manager accepted the result and confirmed the correctness of the test procedure carried out by the scrutineers. The Competitor did not dispute the measurement.

“Arguments of the Competitor: During the hearing, the Competitor stated that the excessive deflection was linked to the missing bolts and claimed no performance gain was achieved.

“They further explained that during the last pit stop at 15:23, a mechanic noticed the absence of only one bolt on the rear wing support, but no corrective action was taken before the end of the race.

“This decision was made after reviewing the car telemetry, which allegedly showed no change in the car’s speed.

“The Stewards noted that Car 50 achieved its highest top speed on lap 380 out of 387.

“Sanction and its proportionality: It is established jurisprudence in motorsport that non-compliance with technical regulations leads to disqualification, unless exceptional circumstances are proven, which was not claimed in this case.

“Moreover, the scrutineers considered the rear wing assembly’s non-compliance to present a potential safety risk.

“Specifically, the irregular and incomplete assembly of the rear wing support presents a risk of structural failure under high-speed stress or fatigue, which cannot be overlooked.

“For these reasons, and pursuant to the applicable sporting and technical regulations, Car No. 50 is disqualified from the final classification of the race.

“Competitors are reminded of their right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

More on Ferrari F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Charles Leclerc news

Ferrari’s disqualification at Le Mans comes after the Scuderia’s Formula 1 team suffered a rare double exclusion at the Chinese Grand Prix in March.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth respectively at Shanghai, but found themselves disqualified for different reasons following post-race checks.

Leclerc’s car was found to be underweight, with Hamilton excluded from the final classification for excessive wear to his skid blocks.

It marked Ferrari’s first disqualification since the 2023 United States Grand Prix, where Leclerc was thrown out for excessive skid blocks.

Hamilton, then driving for Mercedes, was also disqualified from that race for the same offence.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton growing ‘more and more impatient’ in fresh Ferrari update