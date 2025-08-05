Ferrari has bolstered its Driver Academy ranks by adding two new junior drivers to its roster.

Italian youngster Niccolò Maccagnani has joined the programme, along with F1 Academy driver Alba Larsen, after impressing in her first season in the category.

Ferrari adds two junior talents to Driver Academy roster

The two teenagers will join the drivers already on Ferrari‘s books as potential future talents from 1st January 2026.

Danish driver Larsen won the Girls On Track – Rising Star programme run in conjunction with the FIA aged only 14, leading to Ferrari Driver Academy staff to follow her progress through the 2024 season.

Competing both in F1 Academy and British F4 this season, 16-year-old Larsen has taken points in all bar one of the F1 Academy rounds she has entered with MP Motorsport so far this year.

More on how junior drivers can reach Formula 1

👉 FIA Super Licence explained: How drivers can reach the magical 40-point mark to race in Formula 1

👉 When Ferrari team orders triggered a furious fan response

Currently sixth in the F1 Academy standings, Ferrari added that “this great start to the season has convinced the Academy engineers that the time is right for them to begin working together.”

For Italian driver Maccagnani, he impressed Ferrari in multiple private tests of karting and single-seater machinery, having recently ranked fastest in a 37-driver Formula 4 test at Vallelunga.

Once both Larsen and Maccagnani join the FDA at the beginning of 2026, the team confirmed decisions over their racing schedule next season would be taken.

Alongside their single-seater racers, Ferrari also has two young karting talents as part of the FDA, with British junior, Noah Baglin, and Italian racer, Filippo Sala, also signed onto the programme.

Charles Leclerc has been the most successful graduate of Ferrari’s junior programme, racing for the senior Scuderia F1 team alongside Lewis Hamilton.

Current FDA talent, Dino Beganovic, has taken part in two FP1 sessions in Formula 1 this year, with four others in Rafael Camara, Tuukka Taponen, Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobels also a part of Ferrari’s junior programme in single-seaters.

Other drivers to have graduated to Formula 1 after time in Ferrari’s junior ranks include Sergio Perez, Zhou Guanyu, Jules Bianchi, Lance Stroll, Ollie Bearman and Mick Schumacher.

Read next: Wolff makes feelings clear on Hamilton as Hungary comments spark concern