Ferrari will need to field a different rookie driver to fulfil their FP1 obligations for the F1 2024 season after Oliver Bearman raced for a third time in Brazil.

Bearman stepped up to replace the unwell Kevin Magnussen at Haas in his third stand-in appearance of the year, and while that gained him valuable experience, it also rules the young Briton out of eligibility to drive for Ferrari as part of their ‘rookie’ requirements for two FP1 sessions per season.

Bearman took part in FP1 in Mexico City for Ferrari, fulfilling one of the two required ‘rookie’ first practice slots for the season, but his third grand prix start in Brazil rules him out of doing so again – with the rules stating drivers only class as ‘rookies’ if they have started two or fewer grands prix.

As a result, Ferrari will need to look elsewhere within their stable for a driver, with reserve driver Robert Shwartzman having taken on their practice duties in 2022 and 2023 respectively – and doing so for Sauber this time around.

A report by the Italian branch of Motorsport.com has claimed that Ferrari World Endurance Championship driver Antonio Fuoco may be in line for a free practice debut in Abu Dhabi – though Ferrari themselves are yet to confirm their plans.

The publication claims he has taken in a day of testing at Fiorano, Ferrari’s in-house test track, to prepare him for a run at Abu Dhabi, driving the team’s 2022 car, the F1-75.

Fuoco has taken part in two post-season tests in Formula 1 before, in 2020 and 2021 respectively, and the 28-year-old has been a Ferrari development driver for the best part of a decade.

He took outright victory at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans alongside Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen, with Ferrari having won endurance racing’s blue riband event for each of the past two years since their return to the top flight of the category.

After his three starts in 2024, Ferrari Driver Academy product Bearman will be heading to Haas on a full-time basis in F1 2025 to partner Esteban Ocon.

