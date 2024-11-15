The $3.8m, 1200bhp ‘beast’ that is ‘close to F1’ after Fiorano test

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have both driven the F80, the 1200bhp road car that is the most powerful the brand has ever produced, in a test at Fiorano.

The Scuderia pair each were able to sample the F80 at Ferrari‘s in-house test track, with the as-yet-unreleased hypercar set to put Formula 1 technology on the road.

The 3-litre V6 power unit in the F80 is bolstered, as is currently the case in Formula 1, by an MGU-H and MGU-K to generate a huge 1200 horsepower, making it the most powerful roadgoing Ferrari ever made.

Ferrari say the F80 will go from 0-125mph in just 5.75 seconds, with many of the engine components derived from the two-time Le Mans-winning Ferrari 499P hypercar, which currently competes in the World Endurance Championship.

The brand first unveiled the F80 in October, but it is not expected to be available until early 2026 – with a price tag expected in the range of £3million ($3.8m) for one of the 799 models to be produced.

In a video released on Ferrari’s social media channels, both their Formula 1 drivers had the opportunity to give the car a test drive.

“Here’s the beast,” Leclerc said upon seeing the F80, before having the opportunity to take it around Ferrari’s in-house test track – decked in a black-and-white camouflage livery.

Sainz’s eyes widened at being told the power statistics, and replied with a smile: “Okay, now we drive!”

“It’s incredible how much power it has,” Sainz said while behind the wheel.

“It’s so nice, so much power – it’s close to F1.”

“It feels like a race car, but a predictable race car,” Leclerc, who has multiple Ferrari models in his own personal car collection, added.

“I love the fact that you don’t have to steer a lot.

“It’s fast, it’s like proper fast, but what I loved about it as that it’s predictable – and that’s needed on a car like this because for people to actually enjoy so much power, it has to be predictable.

“For me, it’s the best Ferrari balance I’ve ever driven.”

