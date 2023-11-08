Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to rock new Ferrari look for Las Vegas GP debut

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is just around the corner, where Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will head into action sporting special race suits.

Calendar expansion has been a strong theme over recent years in Formula 1 as the series enjoys a boom in popularity, the United States being the key market targeted.

And while the United States and Miami GPs already represented the nation on the calendar, the latest addition is arguably the most eagerly-anticipated new event which Formula 1 has witnessed.

Ferrari reveal Las Vegas Grand Prix race suits

And Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Sainz will be in action sporting fresh race suits for the occasion.

Red and black, with the iconic Ferrari badge sitting proudly, has been the traditional racing look for the team in F1 2023, but scaled back to red and white for the first Las Vegas Grand Prix, while it is not quite the very Vegas red or black, Ferrari are going all in.

But, will they come out big winners, or counting the cost of a painful defeat?

Their most recent outing in Brazil was not exactly a great omen, with Leclerc crashing out on the formation lap, blamed on a hydraulic issue.

Ferrari need to come away from Las Vegas with the jackpot as their battle for P2 in the Constructors’ Championship with Mercedes nears its grand finale, Mercedes holding an advantage of 20 points with two rounds of F1 2023 remaining.

