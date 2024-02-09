Ferrari announce major energy drink sponsorship deal after Lewis Hamilton’s arrival

Ferrari have agreed a sponsorship deal with an energy drink brand in one of the first deals following the signing of Lewis Hamilton for the F1 2025 season.

Hamilton shocked the F1 world to its core on February 1 by announcing that he will leave Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of 2024, bringing an end to his long and successful stint with the Silver Arrows.

The British driver has won six of his seven World Championships with Mercedes, having first arrived at the Brackley-based team from McLaren in 2013 as the successor to Michael Schumacher, the only other man to win seven F1 titles.

Ferrari already seeing benefits of Lewis Hamilton signing

With Ferrari’s market value rocketing on the day the Scuderia announced the signing of Hamilton, the collaboration between the most successful team and driver in F1 history is set to result in vast commercial benefits.

Reports last week suggested Hamilton’s deal with Ferrari could be worth as much as $446million, with the 39-year-old’s relationship with the team set to extend far beyond driving duties.

And Ferrari are already witnessing the benefits of Hamilton’s signing by announcing a major sponsorship deal with an energy drink.

Despite Hamilton’s long association with Monster, the brand will not be following him to Maranello having switched allegiance to McLaren for 2024 after its deals with Mercedes and Hamilton himself concluded at the end of last season.

Monster had been an ever-present sponsor of Mercedes before the German manufacturer even returned to F1 in 2010, having originally linked up with Brawn GP at the 2009 British Grand Prix – a fortnight after Jenson Button had described his dominant car as a “monster” over team radio after victory in Turkey.

Ferrari will instead join forces with US company Celsius, which has established a full partnership with the team for 2024 after minor deals for last season’s American-based races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

The logos of Celsius will appear on the new SF-24 car, which is due to be unveiled on February 13, as well as the race suits of drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the man whom Hamilton will replace next year.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Ferrari’s chief racing revenue officer, commented: “We’re delighted that having come on board with us last year we are now expanding our collaboration with Celsius, who become a global Scuderia Ferrari team partner for the 2024 season and beyond.

“Celsius will provide our drivers and team members with essential energy to help them perform at their best throughout an intense 24 grand prix season.

“We look forward to working with Celsius on new assets and experiences for our global fan base.”

Kyle Watson, the executive vice president of marketing for Celsius, added: “Celsius shares with Scuderia Ferrari a competitive spirit that powers drivers, fans and consumers to perform their best and live fit on and off the track.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue to grow our partnership with Scuderia Ferrari’s world class F1 team who shares our passion to elevate their everyday lives and perform at the highest level.”

Ferrari’s new deal comes after PlanetF1.com revealed on Thursday that Hamilton will be forbidden from taking some of his closest Mercedes colleagues with him to Maranello in 2024, with a “no-poaching clause” present in his contract with his current employers.

