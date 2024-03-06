Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been excused from Wednesday media duties ahead of the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

After the F1 2024 campaign got underway in Bahrain, the season now moves onto its second stop, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Unwell Carlos Sainz absent from media duties

However, Sainz, who completed the first podium of F1 2024 in Bahrain with a P3 finish, will not be taking part in media duties at the Jeddah track on Wednesday.

Ferrari has confirmed that the Spaniard is feeling “unwell” and has therefore returned to his hotel.

“Carlos is not feeling well and has gone back to the hotel,” his team confirmed.

More to follow…