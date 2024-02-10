Ferrari unveil 2024 race suits with livery colour scheme change teased

Ferrari have unveiled their 2024 race suits, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz set to race in an SF-24 dominated by red, yellow and the return of white this year.

The Scuderia has featured black on its cars more predominantly in recent years, but a report that white was set to make a return to the Ferrari colour scheme looks set to be proven true.

The suits have, of course, the red that has characterised Ferrari for so many decades as its primary colour, with strips of yellow and white adorning it.

Ferrari reveal 2024 race suits with dashes of yellow and white

The team raced in one-off race suits in Monza last year that celebrated the triumph at last season’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, with their F1 drivers kitted out in suits similar to their World Endurance Championship drivers.

That influence appears to have stuck around in their new suits for 2024, with the team posting the first photos of the new kit on social media on Saturday morning.

Simply captioned: “Red, yellow and white. What. A. Sight.”, the fireproof under-layer in the suit features a significant portion of white and yellow on the back.

Red, yellow and white. What. A. Sight. Introducing our new 2024 race suits ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/XpoSVqHdC7 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 10, 2024

While nothing is yet known about the livery of the SF-24, the Tifosi and Ferrari fans around the world do not have long to wait until the car is launched – and the suits could provide a hint as to what fans can expect.

White featured heavily on the team’s one-off Las Vegas livery in November and proved a hit with fans, having been a prominent feature on their title-winning cars of the early 2000s.

The Scuderia will take the covers off their new car on Tuesday 13 February, before the car appears in pre-season testing in Bahrain the following week, from February 21-23.

