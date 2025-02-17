This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Ferrari has launched its full 2025 merchandise range as worn by drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari will enter the 2025 season with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel for the first time and the first item of merchandise, the t-shirt spotted on Hamilton during testing, is already nearly sold out.

The brand has now launched a full range of hoodies, t-shirts, trainers and jackets for the new season.

The Scuderia Ferrari 2025 hoodie is going to be worn by Ferrari staff throughout the season and is priced at £100. A children’s version is priced at £75. A premium hoodie, which does not include the sponsors but instead features a stripped-back pinstripe pattern, is priced at £108.

Ferrari has also launched a selection of team jackets. The traditional red Ferrari race jacket now has more black than ever before on the design. It features black sleeves and a thick black stripe across the front and is priced at £108. Premium black pinstripe race jackets for men and women cost an eye-watering £162 and £105 respectively.

Graphic t-shirts and casual wear are also included in the new Ferrari 2025 merchandise range and fans can buy the latest items here.

The new range is the first time Lewis Hamilton will wear the red of Ferrari after his move from Mercedes to the team this year. He will wear number 44 and caps and t-shirts sporting the number are also on sale.

Ferrari is not the only manufacturer to launch its full merchandise range for the new season. Red Bull has revealed Castore-made race jackets, hoodies and t-shirts, while McLaren launched its Papaya range set to be worn by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes has teamed up with Adidas for an extensive range of casual wear including Mercedes trainers and hoodies, while Williams has revealed its first Atlassian-sponsored team wear.

You can see all of the 2025 F1 merchandise here.