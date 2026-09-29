Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur has promised the team will continue to bring upgrades “until the last corner” of the F1 2026 championship.

The Scuderia have struggled for consistency this season in a tight battle behind Mercedes.

Ferrari dispute Red Bull upgrade claim

Ferrari found itself relegated to the fourth-best team in Azerbaijan, with Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren outpacing the Italian outfit on race day.

With Lando Norris taken out by Franco Colapinto’s error on a restart and Oscar Piastri making a similar unforced error in clear air later on, Ferrari did at least outscore McLaren.

Asked about claims from Red Bull that Ferrari would not bring any further upgrades to the track this season, Vasseur told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media: “Don’t trust what Red Bull is saying.

“And also, because if you stop working on the car in beginning of September, you will continue to bring upgrades, because you have the time of production.

“That means that sometimes you can say, ‘I have stopped working on the current car, and you’re still bringing upgrades because production is a long lead time’.”

While Charles Leclerc was able to put his Ferrari on the front row in Baku, this was the high point in an otherwise difficult weekend, where Red Bull appeared to pull ahead in terms or race pace.

On whether Sepang will prove a stronger track for Ferrari on the coming weekend, Vasseur added: “Probably more than Baku.

Analysis: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Azerbaijan GP conclusions: Russell back in the game, Colapinto ban demand, untelevised Hamilton radio

Azerbaijan GP 2026 Driver Ratings: Near perfection and the ultimate motorsport sin

“I think Baku is the most difficult of the season. If you have a look on the engine sensitivity, with Monza, it’s two extremes.

“And then you have Singapore; you have a track where we can do better than this weekend.

“But we will bring upgrades, and we will continue to push until the last corner. I don’t know if the last corner will be in Middle East or somewhere else, but we will push until the last corner, it doesn’t matter where the last corner is.”

F1 last raced in Malaysia in 2017, meaning that any previous data gathered is practically irrelevant, something Vasseur hopes will create a level playing field.

“I think it would be the same for everybody,” he said.

“We still have data, but from, I don’t remember, the last time we went there. It was ’16 or ’17. Tyres, engines, chassis are completely different, but the same for everybody.

“But sometimes you are going to Madrid; you have zero information at the beginning.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Winners and losers from the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix