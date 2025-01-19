Today in F1 news, Lando Norris has had a minor accident in a very expensive Ferrari, while Lewis Hamilton’s new contract takes shape.

Plus, we’ve got some hints about what the future of F1 may hold in terms of tracks and regulations.

F1 news: Lando Norris crashed his Ferrari F40

Footage of a Ferrari F40 crash allegedly belonging to Lando Norris has surfaced on social media, explaining the damage recently spotted on the car.

Damage to the left-rear of the Ferrari supercar was spotted by eagle-eyed fans in early January, with an explanation apparently emerging via a video posted on social media this weekend.

Read more: Lando Norris’ misery as $2.5 million Ferrari F40 crash footage emerges

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton is making the big bucks at Ferrari

A little under a year ago, Lewis Hamilton shocked the racing world by announcing his departure from Mercedes, the team with which he secured six of his seven World Drivers’ Championships, in order to make a move to Scuderia Ferrari.

While rumors of Hamilton’s contract with the Prancing Horse have floated around ever since, a recent James Allen on F1 podcast has offered further details about just what the deal may entail.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton Ferrari contract details emerge in ‘more than Mercedes’ claim

More from the American motorsport scene:

👉 All 30+ F1 drivers who won the Rolex 24 at Daytona

👉 Mario Andretti: The American racer who rocked the world of Formula 1

F1 news: Will F1 2026 regulations make the cars slower?

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has played down concerns that the upcoming regulation changes will result in much slower cars and decreased competition.

This season marks the last of the current regulations, with completely new technical rulebooks on the way for the F1 2026 championship.

Read more: F1 2026 rules changes admission made as major concern addressed

F1 news: Kyalami are officially starting the Grand Prix hosting process

South Africa’s efforts to bring F1 back to the country have increased, with a formal proposal process having started.

An announcement by South Africa’s Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC) signals a significant step forward in its efforts to bring Formula 1 back to the country after more than 30 years.

Read more: Historic F1 nation set for ‘definite’ return as 2027 date mooted