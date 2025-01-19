Footage of a Ferrari F40 crash allegedly belonging to Lando Norris has surfaced on social media, explaining the damage recently spotted on the car.

Damage to the left-rear of the Ferrari supercar was spotted by eagle-eyed fans in early January, with an explanation apparently emerging via a video posted on social media this weekend.

Lando Norris’ F40 crashes in Monaco

Following a visit to a Ferrari dealership during the summer of 2024, Norris is believed to have purchased an F40 valued at over $2.5 million.

Images and video footage of the McLaren man, who ironically prevented Ferrari from claiming the Constructors’ Championship by winning the season finale in Abu Dhabi, was shared online in December, showing Norris out and about doing his Christmas shopping behind the wheel of the F40.

In December, Norris was recorded stepping out of the incredible machine – of which just 1,311 were ever built between 1987 and 1992 – to allow parking valets to look after his car while he went shopping in Monte Carlo.

Clearly showing the Monaco registration plate bearing the number ‘8650’, Norris’ machine was spotted with left-rear bumper damage in early January, leaving onlookers mystified as to what had happened – the car was being driven around Monte Carlo by an unknown person.

Footage has now been posted on social media showing an accident in the mountainous roads around Monaco, in which the unknown driver loses control of the rear end of the car coming out of a left-hand bend. Despite the dry conditions, the rear of the car breaks loose and, unable to save it, the driver spins the machine backwards and makes contact with the barriers.

The impact damage corresponds with the damage spotted earlier in the month and appears to have had no impact on the car’s driveability – as evidenced by the driver immediately moving off to pull into the side of the road.

However, due to the incredibly rare nature of the car and its components, the repair job is still likely to hit Norris’ insurance premiums, should he decide to go down that route…

Imagine being abroad and someone crashes your car like this 😭

🎥: thanosofmonaco TikTok pic.twitter.com/O40MgoTF7S — Veronique (@f1vero) January 18, 2025

While the driver will no doubt feel sick to their stomach having damaged the incredibly valuable Ferrari F40 belonging to a Formula 1 driver, this incident pales into insignificance compared to a separate crash in the UK – the footage of which also emerged online this weekend.

Driving near a village in Hertfordshire, the car – which was apparently in for maintenance with a technician – is seen being driven along a straight road in wet conditions.

The video, recorded by an occupant in a car directly behind the F40, speared off across the road after the rear of the car stepped out. Crossing the opposite lane, in which there was fortunately no oncoming traffic, the car hits the verge and rolls to knock down a lamp post.

Unlike the Norris car, the F40 in this crash was very badly damaged – to the point where it’s as yet unknown whether it’s repairable. The driver, police report, was taken to hospital, where their condition is unknown.

PlanetF1.com has reached out to representatives of Lando Norris for comment on the incident involving his Ferrari F40.

