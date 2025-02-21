Ferrari fan faces punishment over Hamilton-Leclerc test incident – reports

A Ferrari fan who cut down a tree to get a better view of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Fiorano has been caught and fined by local authorities, according to reports.

Footage that circulated widely on social media showed a man cutting at branches of a tree before felling it in front of other Ferrari fans at Fiorano, but local police were reportedly able to identify and fine the person accordingly.

Both Leclerc and Hamilton were in action earlier in the week as they showcased Ferrari’s new challenger, the SF-25, for the first time, in front of hundreds of gathered tifosi looking to get a good view of the action.

But one fan, dressed in a Ferrari-branded shirt and hat, looked to get a better view by climbing a ladder and using a set of loppers to take branches off a tree that was in front of the Fiorano circuit, with each branch chopped off met by an ‘olé’ by those around him.

Finally, the person appeared to use a power tool to cut through the tree trunk, which prompted a cheer from those watching on as their view improved, but also an online backlash for needlessly vandalising a piece of the natural environment.

Footage of this moment was subsequently shared and was seen widely on social media, and local publication Gazzetta di Modena reports that local police were able to identify the person involved because of the help of online video, and he would be fined an as-yet-undisclosed amount for damaging nature in a public space.

While technically a private test track, Fiorano will often see hundreds, if not thousands of Ferrari fans descend upon it to look to catch a glimpse of the drivers and their new car ahead of the new season.

Leclerc and Hamilton both undertook running in the new SF-25 the day after the F1 75 Live launch at London’s O2 Arena, with Ferrari subsequently conducting their own full launch of their new car.

