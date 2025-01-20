Lewis Hamilton took time to meet the Tifosi on his first day as a Ferrari driver on Monday as ‘Hamilton mania’ swept the streets of Maranello.

Hamilton made his first public appearance since joining Ferrari for the F1 2025 season, visiting the team’s factory in Maranello and the Fiorano test track.

Lewis Hamilton mobbed by Tifosi on first day at Ferrari

A group of committed fans spotted a suited-and-booted Hamilton being greeted as he arrived at Maranello on Monday morning to begin his preparations for his first season as a Ferrari driver.

Hamilton met with team principal Fred Vasseur and chief executive Benedetto Vigna at Maranello, as well as Piero Ferrari, the only living son of legendary team founder Enzo Ferrari.

The seven-time World Champion also posed for images outside of the late Mr Ferrari’s office at Maranello alongside a Ferrari F40, Hamilton’s favourite supercar.

Analysis: Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari from Mercedes for F1 2025

👉 Lewis Hamilton now finally has a chance to escape the ghosts of Abu Dhabi 2021

👉 Four reasons why Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari makes so much sense

An Italian F1 journalist warned last week that Hamilton’s first week at Ferrari could prove “hard work” for the local police, with ‘Hamilton Mania’ set to take over Maranello.

And various clips posted to social media have shown the moment Hamilton took time out of his busy schedule to meet the Tifosi, Ferrari’s hardcore fans, on Monday.

john elkann trying to usher lewis out 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zXA0pWdoN9 — sim (@sim3744) January 20, 2025

One video shows Hamilton being mobbed by a group of fans, with the 40-year-old addressing the crowd with a variety of Italian phrases.

In another, Hamilton is captured approaching a group of Ferrari fans before signing a series of autographs.

The driver was accompanied by John Elkann, the Ferrari president who is widely believed to have played an instrumental role in persuading Hamilton to leave Mercedes almost a year ago.

Fan attention is expected to increase later this week, with thousands set to flock to Fiorano for Hamilton’s first test behind the wheel of a Ferrari F1 car on Wednesday.

Hamilton is expected to drive the F1-75 car of 2022 at the team’s test track before a second outing in Barcelona next week.

Ferrari’s F1 2025 car – codenamed Project 677 – will be launched on February 19, one day after F1’s first-ever collective season-launch event attended by all 10 teams in London.

Hamilton released a short statement following the conclusion of his first day at Ferrari, describing his move to the Scuderia is a “dream.”

He said: “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red.

“I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

“I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family.

“I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people.

“I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.

“Today we start a new chapter in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together.”

Read next: The one piece of criticism you could never aim at Lewis Hamilton