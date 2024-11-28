While Ferrari do not believe that an FIA technical directive directly impacted their performance in Las Vegas, their budget has taken a big hit.

Formula 1’s governing body the FIA introduced a new technical directive ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix relating to the F1 car skid blocks, following a report that some teams had been using a trick of running insulation around the block and the screws for protection amid wear. It was added that Red Bull had alerted the FIA to this.

Ferrari budget took a hit from new FIA technical directive

After a strong showing at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ferrari were expected to be a major threat for victory at least at the 2024 staging, though had to make do with P3 and P4 behind the dominant Mercedes team, as George Russell took victory with Lewis Hamilton making it a one-two.

However, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was clear that the technical directive coming into force and their performance in Las Vegas were not linked.

“It’s true that the TD came very late because we received the TD one week before the qualy,” he explained to the media, including PlanetF1.com, after the race. “This is a bit tough.

“But it is like it is. It’s not an excuse for [the performance in Las Vegas], it’s two separate things.

“I think the issue [in Vegas] was more about tyre management, and so it has nothing to do with this.”

But, while Vasseur was keeping the technical directive and Ferrari’s Las Vegas GP performance separate, that was not the case when it came to the financial element.

Formula 1 these days operates in a cost cap era, with the budget limit set at $135m for F1 2024.

Asked to clarify if he felt the technical directive had cost Ferrari some performance, Vasseur said: “In terms of budget? Yes, a lot, because we had to redo all the skids.”

Ferrari were not the only team forced to make alterations due to the FIA ruling, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff confirming that his team were also affected.

“Yeah, we had to change the way we run the floor,” Wolff confirmed.

It was a similar situation over at Alpine.

“Yeah, we’ve had to make a little change,” said team boss Oliver Oakes, “but I’ll be really honest, I don’t know the rest of it.”

Ferrari remain in the hunt with McLaren and Red Bull for the F1 2024 Constructors’ Championship title as the season reaches Qatar, the penultimate round of the campaign.

McLaren lead the way with a buffer of 24 points over Ferrari while Red Bull are 53 points off top spot.

