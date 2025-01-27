Ferrari has shared a video of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in their F1 2025 race suits for the first time.

The new Ferrari duo undertook the Scuderia’s traditional ‘wake-up’ test at Fiorano last week, with Hamilton getting his first ever laps in Ferrari machinery, and preparation is well underway for his and Leclerc’s first season together as team-mates.

Ferrari share Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc video as ‘1644 era’ begins

Ferrari posted a video on social media of both their drivers in their F1 2025 race suits, accompanied by the simple caption: “Entering the 1644 era.”

The suits, which may offer a hint into the livery of Ferrari’s 2025 car, feature a larger presence of white trim alongside the iconic red of Ferrari, with the drivers’ names, race numbers and national flags placed on a white band on their racewear.

The Scuderia shared photos taking a closer look at what their drivers will be wearing in the 2025 season, with Hamilton having already posted what his new race helmet will look like after his move to Ferrari – an almost-fully Modena yellow design with red trim.

Leclerc’s design was also on show, heavily featuring red and white alongside a single red and white stripe through the middle of the top of the helmet, signifying the flag of Monaco.

Entering the 1644 era 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Dqfxb52iAH — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 27, 2025

More as preparation ramps up at Ferrari for the F1 2025 season

👉 Explained: What to expect from Lewis Hamilton’s second Ferrari test

👉 Four important tasks on Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari to-do list

A closer look at our 2025 threads 🧵 pic.twitter.com/h9x2Tohp3B — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 27, 2025

Continuing on the Monégasque theme, the top and bottom half of Leclerc’s helmet has been split into red and white, with the Ferrari driver commenting on social media: “New 2025 helmet babyyyyyy. I’m sure it will be a fast one 😘”

Hamilton and Leclerc are both due to undertake further TPC [Testing of Previous Car] running for Ferrari at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this week, with a further tyre test reportedly planned in for Pirelli next week as Formula 1’s tyre supplier run tests on model tyres for the F1 2026 season.

Read next: F1 2025 car launches: When is each new car launched ahead of the new season?