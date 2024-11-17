Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur admitted to “frustration” at the wait regarding the decision from the FIA on ‘flexi-wing’ developments earlier this season.

Vasseur said Ferrari opted to not pursue that area of the car in case it was found to be an illegal part, but with the solution the FIA proposed of cameras being implemented to closely monitor front wing flexing from Belgium onwards, he admitted Ferrari lost development time as a result.

Ferrari admit ‘we lost one or two months’ on flexi-wings in wait for FIA verdict

The debate about the amount of flexing in front wings to gain downforce is one of several technological arguments that has reared its head this season, with a Technical Directive introduced at the Belgian Grand Prix that would add camera monitoring and extra measurement dots to front wings to ensure they were not flexing beyond the regulated amount at speed.

This meant Ferrari opted against developing that area of the car further in case it was found to be against the regulations, having passed static tests, but Vasseur admitted this resolution cost them time in that respect.

He did acknowledge, though, that the restrictions in place because of the cost cap means that teams have to allocate their resources wisely.

What technical discussions have been taking place in Formula 1 this year?

👉 The five F1 technical accusations and what the FIA found with each

👉 Explained: How the FIA develops potential new F1 rules and regulations

“There was frustration because at one stage we were waiting for the decision of the FIA when they installed the cameras [from the Belgian GP],” Vasseur said to Motorsport.com.

“We were convinced that it will go for the ‘no go’. And it went for the ‘go’! So probably we lost one or two months.

“It’s difficult because with the cost cap you have to make your choices. It means that if you are convinced that it won’t be allowed, and you have start to develop something, then it’s costing you a time in the wind tunnel. But it was our decision.”

Given the impact it would have on the cars, and with each team having approached their front wing differently, FIA director of single seaters Nikolas Tombazis said there is set to be a longer-term solution to this phenomenon, but that changing the regulations suddenly would have been “a bit knee jerk” from the governing body on this particular issue.

“Because the front wing gets loaded in different ways, we cannot predict it easily in the regulations,” Tombazis said.

“As no two wings have exactly the same loading pattern, it is very difficult to come with a proper test.

“So, as these rules have been around since 2022, we felt it was a bit knee jerk to suddenly say that for 2025 we were going to change it, or indeed change something for 2024, but we are using this information we’re gathering to perhaps lead us to something a bit more effective for 2026.”

Read next: Drivers speak out on ‘superficial’ regulation scrapped for F1 2025 season