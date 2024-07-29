Carlos Sainz has been tipped to make a “valuable contribution” to Williams as Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur reacted to the big F1 2025 news.

After months of speculation around Sainz’s next home on the Formula 1 grid – his Ferrari seat to be taken by seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton from F1 2025 – talk can now come to a close as Sainz has put pen to paper on a deal to join Williams from next season.

Ferrari boss ‘pleased’ by Carlos Sainz to Williams news

Sainz has agreed a two-year deal with Williams, carrying extension options, which will see he and future team-mate Alex Albon drive the team into the new regulatory era from 2026.

And Vasseur would express his admiration for both Williams and their team principal James Vowles as he reacted to the Sainz announcement.

“I am pleased that Carlos will be joining Williams Racing from next season,” said Vasseur.

“It’s a team with a great history and legacy, founded by an enlightened man with an ambitious vision, so I know Carlos will feel at home there.

“I have great respect for James and I am sure Carlos will make a valuable contribution to his team.”

That is next season though, and before then, 10 rounds of the F1 2024 campaign remain as Ferrari look to keep pace with Red Bull and McLaren in the battle for the Constructors’ Championship.

And Vasseur assured that this is where Sainz’s focus is until the end of the season.

“For now, Carlos is still very much a Ferrari driver and over the remaining 10 races we will all be working hard, focusing on our goals, fighting together for every single point until the very last lap of this championship,” Vasseur concluded.

Explaining his decision to join Williams, Sainz spoke of the “ultimate goal” to get the team back to the front of the Formula 1 grid, believing all the “ingredients” are there to achieve this.

Williams has nine Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ titles to its name, but has not tasted such success since 1997.

“I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards,” said Sainz.

“It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision.

“However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport.

“The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity.

“I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and starting on January 1 I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team.

“I want to thank James Vowles and the entire Board of Williams for their trust and determination.

“Their solid leadership and convictions have played an important role in my decision-making. I truly believe that the core of every successful team lies amongst their people and their culture.

“Williams is synonymous with heritage and pure racing, the foundations of the project that lies ahead of us are very strong and I am really looking forward to being part of it starting next year.”

