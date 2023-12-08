Ferrari named as Red Bull’s strongest opponents with ‘right mentality’ driver pairing

Johnny Herbert has tipped Ferrari to be the biggest challengers to Red Bull’s dominance in 2024 and said Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have the “right mentality.”

Ferrari missed out on P2 to Mercedes this season but were the only constructor not called Red Bull to pick up a win after Sainz’s memorable victory in Singapore.

The Italian outfit are one of a number hoping to at least partly close the gap on leaders Red Bull and former Lotus driver Herbert believes they could have the best chance.

Ferrari tipped for 2024 fight with Red Bull

Heading into the winter, Mercedes, McLaren, Ferrari and Aston Martin all look the most likely to challenge Red Bull with each having their own time in the sun during 2023.

But former Sky pundit Herbert has given Ferrari the edge, believing their driver pairing has the “right mentality.”

“I think the one who’s got the driver pair, and I really do like they have the right mentality, that’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz,” Herbert exclusively told PlanetF1.com when asked who could be Red Bull’s biggest threat.

“Ferrari have had in the last couple of years a car that probably could have, should have, won the Championship, but through various reasons, it never quite came together.

“And that’s where you have had the likes of Mercedes in the past, it all comes together. You’ve got it this year [with Red Bull]. It’s every single element coming together.”

2023 was also the first year with former Alfa boss Fred Vasseur in charge and having spoken to someone within the team, Herbert believes the Frenchman’s presence is starting to be felt.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: The F1 2023 World Championship standings without Red Bull

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

“I spoke to someone in Abu Dhabi and he said it’s just now we’re just seeing those signs of what Fred is all about and what he’s trying to draw together,” Herbert said. “To be able to give them everything that they need when they actually start next season.

“Fred is a very good businessman, loves his racing, he’s got the right mindset for it and it looks as if it’s definitely moved in the right direction.

“But there’s still a little bit more work that needs to be done on the competitive side, if you’re really going to take it to Max [Verstappen]. Maybe not quali where I think it’s all very, very close. It’s the race, that’s where Red Bull and Max have still got a slight advantage.”

Read next: Exclusive: Christian Horner hints at off-season plans before 2024 Red Bull title fight