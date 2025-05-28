From a ‘game changer’ at Ferrari to rumours of a new African Grand Prix venue, the F1 world has been abuzz with headlines today.

We’ve got all the most important F1 news gathered together in one place.

F1 news: Could the new FIA technical directives be a ‘game changer’?

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur is convinced that the Spanish Grand Prix technical directive could be a “gamechanger” in the F1 2025 season.

And Charles Leclerc is clinging to “paddock rumours” that some teams “will be more affected than others” by the mid-season rule change

Read more: Ferrari ‘gamechanger’ imminent as Leclerc reveals ‘paddock rumours’ over big F1 rule change

F1 news: Radio messages make Hamilton Ferrari issues clear

More unflattering team radio messages between Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari race engineer Riccardo Adami have surfaced following last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s familiar F1 2025 frustrations returned in Monaco last weekend as the seven-time World Champion finished a distant fifth, more than 51 seconds behind the race-winning McLaren of Lando Norris.

Read more: ‘Feeling lost’ – More Lewis Hamilton team radio messages emerge from Monaco GP

F1 news: Understanding this weekend’s flexi-wing technical directive

The long-awaited front wing flexibility technical directive takes effect this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix.

A technical directive, TD018, aimed at tackling the issue of front wing flexibility, comes into force this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and will see the teams having to comply with far more strict front-wing static load tests.

Read more: Explained: Why a ‘vigilant’ FIA will enforce different front wing rules from Spanish GP

F1 news: A surprise contender emerges for an African Grand Prix

Amid the talk of South Africa or Rwanda potentially facilitating Formula 1’s return to the continent, has a new rival emerged?

Could Formula 1 go racing once more in Africa via a Moroccan Grand Prix? A $1.2billion project is reportedly in the works which could make that happen, one headed by Eric Boullier, a familiar name on the Formula 1 scene having served as team principal of McLaren and Lotus in the past.

Read more: New African GP twist as fresh $1.2billion project comes to light