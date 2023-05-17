Ferrari post ‘heartbreaking’ statement after floods wreak havoc in Emilia-Romagna

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has said it is “heartbreaking” to see what people are currently experiencing in the flooding hitting the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy.

Formula 1 announced on Wednesday that Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola has been cancelled after heavy rain has caused flooding across the region of northern Italy, and emergency services are working hard to help those affected.

Formula 1 staff members had already begun setting up garages and hospitality areas ahead of the race this weekend, but were asked to leave the paddock as a precaution as water levels began to rise.

They were asked to not return on Wednesday morning while talks were ongoing between Formula 1, the FIA and local authorities over whether or not the race could go ahead, but it was ultimately decided that it would be cancelled.

Drivers and teams have all backed the choice made to cancel the weekend’s race given the perilous situation faced by local people in the region, with the Ferrari team principal sending solidarity and his best wishes to those affected.

“On behalf of everyone working for Scuderia Ferrari I would like to express our deepest sympathy to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” Vasseur said.

“Emilia-Romagna is our homeland and it’s heartbreaking to see what people are going through at the moment.”

In a separate team statement from Ferrari itself, the Scuderia said: “We fully support the decision of Formula 1 and the FIA to cancel the Imola GP.

“Even though it’s our home race and therefore even more important to us, the main priority at the moment has to be the safety of all those living and working in those affected areas.”

While there is scope to potentially reschedule the race for later in the season, PlanetF1.com sources believe it is unlikely the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will take place later in 2023 as it stands, given the congestion in place on the calendar for the remainder of the campaign.