Ferrari announce huge ‘historic’ title sponsorship deal with US tech giants

Ferrari have announced a ‘historic’ multi-year title sponsorship deal with Hewlett-Packard, which the team say will be “rooted in their shared commitment to advance sustainable innovation and accelerate purposeful technology.”

The official team name will also change as a result, becoming Scuderia Ferrari HP from the Miami Grand Prix, which will also see the launch of a new livery featuring HP branding.

Ferrari already confirmed that the team would be running in a one-off Miami livery that would revive touches of blue from their historic cars of the 1960s, and representatives of both Ferrari and HP will be present as the livery is unveiled ahead of the race in Florida next weekend.

HP’s sponsorship will span Ferrari’s Formula 1, Esports and Ferrari-sponsored F1 Academy entries, with the US tech company providing their products and services to the team as part of their partnership.

Ferrari will debut their new title sponsorship from the next race weekend, having enjoyed a strong start to the season in which Carlos Sainz has taken victory at the Australian Grand Prix, with the team currently second behind Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said: “Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation.

“In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together.”

“With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit,” added Enrique Lores, CEO of HP Inc.

“Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities.

“Together we will leverage the global stage of racing to accelerate sustainable innovation.”

