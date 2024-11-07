Ferrari has announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with tech giants IBM, who come on board with the Scuderia as ‘premium partner’.

The deal will take effect from 1 January 2025, with a new era beginning at Maranello as Lewis Hamilton makes his highly-anticipated move from Mercedes.

Ferrari announce IBM as ‘premium partner’ from F1 2025 season

Having already announced a landmark title sponsorship deal with Hewlett Packard ahead of the Miami Grand Prix earlier this season, the Scuderia say their new sponsorship deal is set to “redefine digital transformation for what is related to fan experience and fan engagement both on and off the race track.”

The team confirmed the ‘premium partner’ status refers to IT consulting, with IBM and Ferrari looking to use their new deal to continue the trend of bringing Formula 1 to younger audiences.

Lorenzo Giorgetti, Ferrari’s chief racing revenue officer said: “We are proud to launch this partnership with IBM, one of the most prestigious companies in the world offering technology and consulting expertise.

“Our two companies share values such as the pursuit of excellence and the desire to always keep pushing the boundaries in our respective spheres of activity, as well as combining our technology and skills to pursue the highest quality and cutting-edge technology.

“IBM, like Ferrari, seeks out talented people to grow its team and it is therefore the perfect partner to bring a new dimension to motorsport enthusiasts and our loyal fans at a time when Formula 1 has never been so popular with youngsters.

“The collaboration with IBM will see us offering Scuderia Ferrari HP fans unprecedented experiences that will open the doors of the Scuderia to the outside world, as well as collaborating together on many other fronts to create activations that will generate value for both brands.”

Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President Marketing and Communications, IBM, added: “The ability for Scuderia Ferrari HP to quickly deliver world-class insights from their abundant data will only happen through the benefit of technology.

“Bringing together its passionate fanbase, historic prominence, and the latest innovative data and analytics solutions uniquely positions Scuderia Ferrari HP to grow global engagement while also modernizing and scaling its digital operations.”

