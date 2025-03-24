Ralf Schumacher has called out Ferrari’s “incompetence” after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both disqualified from Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix for technical infringements.

Worse yet, it wasn’t even the same mistake with both cars.

Ralf Schumacher tells Ferrari: That’s not on

Hamilton’s second race weekend with Ferrari came with a full array of emotions as he went from celebrating a first victory – as he led from lights to flag in the Sprint – to being off the pace in qualifying and the Grand Prix.

As for Leclerc, it was a weekend of persevering as he was unable to match Hamilton’s pace in the Sprint and then had to overcome a deficit in downforce in the Grand Prix.

The team-mates took the chequered flag in fifth and sixth places, not the result they wanted, but it was better than Australia.

And then came the news that both drivers had been disqualified.

Leclerc lost his fifth place when his SF-25 was found to be underweight by 1kg while Hamilton’s skid block was 0.5mm below the limit.

Ferrari took it on the chin.

“Charles was on a one-stop strategy today and this meant his tyre wear was very high, causing the car to be underweight,” the team explained. “With regard to Lewis’ skid wear, we misjudged the consumption by a small margin.

“There was no intention to gain any advantage. We will learn from what happened today and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again.”

Ralf Schumacher though, doesn’t see it that way especially as Leclerc’s car lost a bit of weight on the opening lap when he knocked his front wing endplate off the car in a minor tangle with Hamilton.

“Charles Leclerc was missing a part of the car,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. “You could still discuss that, but it’s not like it should be two kilos. To be on the safe side, you should factor that in – 1.5 at least.

“So from that point of view: incompetence.”

He also laid into Hamilton’s side of the garage as, having already experienced a 19-lap Sprint, they should’ve paid attention to how much wear his skid block suffered in that short race and factored that in for the Grand Prix.

“After the sprint, you can assume that the engineer should know what he’s doing,” said Schumacher. “The wear on the underbody was already clearly visible there.”

The 49-year-old says Ferrari can only draw one conclusion, “Saturday was so good, today we were slow and now we’ve been disqualified. Of course that’s not on.”

He urged the Scuderia to resolve the issues. “No stone should be left unturned,” he insisted.

Ferrari fell to fifth in the Constructors’ Championship with just 17 points on the board, 71 behind the pace-setting McLaren team.

