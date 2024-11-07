As Formula 1’s newest controversy rumbles on, Red Bull suspecting McLaren of injecting water into their tyres, Fred Vasseur is baffled as to why any team would do something like that.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull suspect McLaren are injecting small amounts of water into the tyres via the valves to cool the tyres.

Ferrari not playing politics in latest cheating accusations

By keeping the tyres cooler, the team prolongs their performance window.

However, it’s not just McLaren with the report claiming ‘several teams’ have been benefitting from this practice with Ferrari one of those mentioned.

Not only is the Scuderia’s team boss Vasseur baffled by the accusation, he’s determined to stay out of the politic scrum that Red Bull and McLaren have engaged in this season.

“I don’t know where,” Vasseur told the media in Brazil when asked where the accusations stemmed from.

“I won’t go into this field because that it is one of the assets of the team this year to stay away from all the polemics.

“I don’t understand the theory because I think we are all trying to remove humidity from everywhere, not to add something into the tyres.”

With the FIA said to be keeping a closer eye on the tyres, Red Bull recorded their first Grand Prix win in 11 races with Max Verstappen dominating a wet Brazilian GP as he raced from 17th on the grid to the victory. He claimed that by 19.4s over Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was asked in his post-race media debrief if it was coincidence or linked to the FIA’s tyre probe.

“No comment,” was his reply.

F1 and controversy often go hand-in-hand

The eight most expensive penalties in F1 history: Which team has paid the largest amount?

Five big rule changes the FIA introduced to reel in dominant F1 teams

But despite Red Bull’s allegations, Formula 1’s tyre supplier Pirelli say they’ve seen no evidence of any teams tampering with the tyres.

“I cannot see anything strange from the data we have,” Pirelli’s motorsport boss Mario Isola said. “I don’t have any evidence.

“It’s up to the FIA now to decide what to do and to tell us if we can support, because at the end of the day the only thing we can do is to support them.

“If there is anything we can do to check, or to give them advice on a possible situation, we are here to support.

“I’m not aware of any issue, but I heard the story, and I have also tried to understand why it should be done, which now I have an idea. But for the rest, it’s all in the hands of the FIA.”

The tyre saga is just the latest in the Red Bull v McLaren war with as they have accused each other of running flexible front wings, mini-DRS rear wings and even a ride-height bib trick.

Red Bull lead the Drivers’ Championship with Max Verstappen 62 points up on Lando Norris while McLaren are ahead in the Constructors’ standings, 36 points on Ferrari with Red Bull a further 13 off the pace.

Read next: Johnny Herbert takes new swipe at Max Verstappen after FIA press conference dig