Ferrari has brought a 2024-spec rear and beam wing configuration to the Italian Grand Prix to boost Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of a podium finish at Monza.

The Scuderia is looking to bounce back at its home race this weekend after suffering its first double retirement of the F1 2025 season at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, where both Hamilton and Leclerc crashed out at the same corner.

Ferrari bring back 2024-spec rear wing for Italian Grand Prix

Despite being without a win this season, Ferrari remains second in the Constructors’ standings with nine races remaining with a 12-point lead over third-placed Mercedes.

The Italian team claimed its first victory at Monza since 2019 last year as Leclerc overcame McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

And it has emerged that the team has turned to some 2024 parts for this weekend’s race, with Ferrari’s top wing and beam wing options described as ‘carried-over components from last year’s low downforce events.’

Ferrari previously re-introduced a 2024-spec rear wing at May’s Monaco Grand Prix, where Leclerc finished a close second to race winner Norris.

Ferrari has also opted for a shorter-chord front-wing flap design for the specific requirements of the Monza circuit.

Four of McLaren’s five upgrades for the Italian Grand Prix – including changes to the front wing, rear wing and beam wing – are described as circuit-specific changes.

The only performance-related change to the MCL39 affects the front suspension fairings, which have been reprofiled ‘for improved flow conditioning in combination with the low-drag configuration that will be used’ in Italy.

Mercedes, meanwhile, has made a subtle change to the tip of its rear wing for this weekend, with the floor fences and front wing also revised.

All four of Red Bull’s submitted upgrades for the Italian Grand Prix are described as performance-related, with shorter-chord front-wing flaps and revised floor surfaces, fence geometries and a floor-edge wing profile all targeted at improving local load.

Further down the field, Aston Martin has introduced a new flap option on its existing rear wing assembly with ‘reduced aggression’ in a circuit-specific change.

Haas has also opted for a ‘slightly reduced’ front-wing chord length to achieve ‘the desired aerodynamic balance’ for the low-drag, low-downforce venue.

Fresh from Isack Hadjar’s third-place finish at Zandvoort, Racing Bulls has made a total of four changes for the Italian Grand Prix – two performance-related and two-circuit specific.

The performance changes relate to the shape of the underfloor and edge wing to achieve more local load and a revised coke-bottle/engine cover section to improve airflow to the rear of the car.

The circuit-specific tweaks, meanwhile, feature changes to the profile of the upper rear wing and the mirror housing, which has been altered ‘to meet the needs of the target downforce and efficiency level for this circuit.’

Williams is the only other team to have brought changes to Monza, with a performance-related tweak to the rear wing to reduce drag and a circuit-specific move to reduce the area of the upper flap of the rear wing.

Williams adds that the front wing trim ‘may be applied irrespective of whether we use the rear wing trim.’

Sauber and Alpine are the only teams to have elected against bringing upgrades to the Italian Grand Prix.

