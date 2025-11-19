After Ferrari boss John Elkann encouraged his two drivers to ‘focus on driving [and] talk less’, Jenson Button wrote on social media that the Scuderia chairman should ‘lead by example’ in that regard.

Following those comments, the 2009 World Champion has now expanded on not just the unique pressures that come with Ferrari, but on how easy it would be for those words to have been said in private rather than on a public platform.

Button tells Ferrari boss ‘it’s very easy to find your racing driver’ after public comments

Elkann spoke at an event in Milan last week after the Scuderia ended the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend with a double DNF, neither Lewis Hamilton nor Charles Leclerc seeing the chequered flag.

While exempting the team’s mechanics and engineers, the Ferrari chairman told assembled reporters that “the rest is not up to par.”

He added: “We have drivers who need to focus on driving, talk less, and we have important races ahead of us, and it is not impossible to finish second [in the Constructors’ Championship].”

Button responded to those words himself by commenting on Instagram: “Maybe John should lead by example.”

Speaking further for the first time since that moment, Button explained how the pressure of driving for Ferrari is unique in the world of Formula 1, but with only two drivers in the garage, “communication is the best thing” to help Ferrari move forwards.

“They’ve always had a lot of pressure on them to perform,” Button told Sky’s The F1 Show. “Every F1 team does, but especially Ferrari.

“You’ve got the whole of Italy wanting Ferrari to win races, so there’s so much outside pressure and internally for the whole team – and that’s for everyone in that team.

“So, I get it. There’s a lot of pressure. But, I mean, John only has two cars in the red garage.

“It’s very easy to find your racing driver and go and talk to him and say: ‘You know what? That’s not cool. That’s not the way we do business. That’s not the way we work as a team’ [or] ‘Well, let’s talk about why you need to do that. You know? Why do you feel the need to be sending so and so this and that?’

“I get it, you’re trying to help. But this is how it’s always been at Ferrari. And yes, we might be willing to change, but let’s talk it over.

“Communication is the best thing in anything, but especially in a team, when you have thousands of people working to develop a car, and you’ve got two drivers that are two of the best in the world. Just go and have a chat. They have a lot of experience as well of racing for the best teams in the sport.”

