Ferrari achieve key milestone in ’95 per cent new’ SF-24’s development

Ferrari put aside talk of Lewis Hamilton’s signing to fire up their 2024 challenger, the SF-24, sharing the moment on social media.

Ferrari and Hamilton have dominated headlines this past week after the Scuderia sensationally confirmed the Briton’s signing.

Activating a release clause in his Mercedes contract, which he’d only signed back in August, Hamilton informed his team boss Toto Wolff of his decision last Wednesday with the press releases going out on Thursday evening.

Ferrari fire up SF-24: ‘A wake-up call, with a difference’

But while all that was going on, Ferrari’s technical staff have carried out their final preparations ahead of next Tuesday’s launch of the SF-24.

And that included firing up the car for the first time.

The team shared the video on social media under the caption: “A wake-up call, with a difference”.

A wake-up call, with a difference 👀 The SF-24 fires up for the first time! ❤️#SF24 pic.twitter.com/r0m6VZVo9E — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 6, 2024

The SF-24 will be driven by Charles Leclerc, who recently signed a new extension with Ferrari, while for Sainz this will be his final Ferrari challenger.

The Spaniard has yet to reveal where he’ll be going next with Aston Martin, Mercedes, Williams and Audi all said to be options.

He has made it clear he won’t be selling himself short.

“I am aware of what I am worth as a driver, and for that reason I am very calm when I look to the future,” he told Sky Italia in his first interview since the news broke.

“Good things will definitely come, but for now my goal remains to do my best with Ferrari.”

He added: “For sure it’s not the best feeling to start the season with, but the moment I put on my helmet in Bahrain and take to the track, the only feeling I’ll have is the will to go harder and harder, aiming also for the World Championship victory.”

Ferrari’s 2024 car is, according to team boss Fred Vasseur “95 per cent new”, with reports from Italy claiming it has been “cleansed of the errors of the SF-23” and “should represent a good step forward”.

The Scuderia will continue with 2023’s front push and rear pull design but it will be different as it will introduce a “sort of keel to increase the airflow towards the Venturi channels”.

The Italian team has also revamped the transmission case in order to have a larger diffuser, capable of generating more downforce.

